Zozo Champ. purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those at the no-cut Zozo Championship (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Collin Morikawa
-
1,530,000
T2
Eric Cole
-
748,000.00
T2
Beau Hossler
245
748,000.00
T4
Ryo Ishikawa
-
374,000.00
T4
Robby Shelton
122.5
374,000.00
T6
Kensei Hirata
-
275,187.50
T6
Ryo Hisatsune
-
275,187.50
T6
Min Woo Lee
-
275,187.50
T6
J.J. Spaun
88.75
275,187.50
T10
Emiliano Grillo
-
221,000.00
T10
Justin Suh
72.5
221,000.00
T12
-
178,500.00
T12
Sungjae Im
-
178,500.00
T12
Satoshi Kodaira
60.66
178,500.00
15
Matt NeSmith
55
151,640.00
T16
Yuki Inamori
-
133,960.00
T16
Kurt Kitayama
-
133,960.00
T16
Taylor Montgomery
51
133,960.00
T19
Keegan Bradley
-
112,710.00
T19
Sahith Theegala
-
112,710.00
T21
Aaron Baddeley
35.05
73,610.00
T21
Akshay Bhatia
35.05
73,610.00
T21
Will Gordon
35.05
73,610.00
T21
Harry Hall
35.05
73,610.00
T21
Lee Hodges
-
73,610.00
T21
Keith Mitchell
35.05
73,610.00
T21
Taylor Moore
-
73,610.00
T21
Ryutaro Nagano
-
73,610.00
T21
Aaron Rai
35.05
73,610.00
T21
Nick Taylor
-
73,610.00
T31
Young-han Song
-
46,167.15
T31
Callum Tarren
22.42
46,167.15
T31
Nicolai Hojgaard
-
46,167.14
T31
Mikumu Horikawa
-
46,167.14
T31
Mark Hubbard
22.42
46,167.14
T31
Takumi Kanaya
-
46,167.14
T31
Davis Riley
22.42
46,167.14
T38
Zac Blair
17
36,210.00
T38
Vincent Norrman
17
36,210.00
T38
Xander Schauffele
-
36,210.00
T41
12.21
27,710.00
T41
Michael Kim
12.21
27,710.00
T41
Nate Lashley
12.21
27,710.00
T41
K.H. Lee
12.21
27,710.00
T41
Justin Lower
12.21
27,710.00
T41
Adam Scott
12.21
27,710.00
T41
Adam Svensson
-
27,710.00
T48
Tom Hoge
-
20,230.00
T48
Mackenzie Hughes
9
20,230.00
T48
Alex Noren
9
20,230.00
T51
Thomas Detry
6.47
17,743.75
T51
S.H. Kim
6.47
17,743.75
T51
David Lipsky
6.47
17,743.75
T51
Hideki Matsuyama
-
17,743.75
T51
Keita Nakajima
-
17,743.75
T51
Andrew Novak
6.47
17,743.75
T51
Adam Schenk
-
17,743.75
T51
Brandon Wu
6.47
17,743.75
T59
Cameron Champ
4.8
16,490.00
T59
Joel Dahmen
4.8
16,490.00
T59
Sam Stevens
4.8
16,490.00
T59
Dylan Wu
4.8
16,490.00
T59
Kevin Yu
4.8
16,490.00
T64
Rickie Fowler
-
15,725.00
T64
Ben Griffin
3.9
15,725.00
T64
Kaito Onishi
-
15,725.00
T64
Sam Ryder
3.9
15,725.00
T68
Austin Eckroat
3.12
15,045.00
T68
Shugo Imahira
-
15,045.00
T68
Matt Wallace
3.12
15,045.00
T68
Trevor Werbylo
3.12
15,045.00
72
Hayden Buckley
2.8
14,620.00
T73
Aguri Iwasaki
-
14,280.00
T73
David Lingmerth
2.6
14,280.00
T73
Taiga Semikawa
-
14,280.00
76
Tyson Alexander
2.4
13,940.00
77
Ben Taylor
2.3
13,770.00