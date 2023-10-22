Zozo Champ. purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those at the no-cut Zozo Championship (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH PLAYER FEC POINTS EARNINGS ($) 1 Collin Morikawa - 1,530,000 T2 Eric Cole - 748,000.00 T2 Beau Hossler 245 748,000.00 T4 Ryo Ishikawa - 374,000.00 T4 Robby Shelton 122.5 374,000.00 T6 Kensei Hirata - 275,187.50 T6 Ryo Hisatsune - 275,187.50 T6 Min Woo Lee - 275,187.50 T6 J.J. Spaun 88.75 275,187.50 T10 Emiliano Grillo - 221,000.00 T10 Justin Suh 72.5 221,000.00 T12 Cam Davis - 178,500.00 T12 Sungjae Im - 178,500.00 T12 Satoshi Kodaira 60.66 178,500.00 15 Matt NeSmith 55 151,640.00 T16 Yuki Inamori - 133,960.00 T16 Kurt Kitayama - 133,960.00 T16 Taylor Montgomery 51 133,960.00 T19 Keegan Bradley - 112,710.00 T19 Sahith Theegala - 112,710.00 T21 Aaron Baddeley 35.05 73,610.00 T21 Akshay Bhatia 35.05 73,610.00 T21 Will Gordon 35.05 73,610.00 T21 Harry Hall 35.05 73,610.00 T21 Lee Hodges - 73,610.00 T21 Keith Mitchell 35.05 73,610.00 T21 Taylor Moore - 73,610.00 T21 Ryutaro Nagano - 73,610.00 T21 Aaron Rai 35.05 73,610.00 T21 Nick Taylor - 73,610.00 T31 Young-han Song - 46,167.15 T31 Callum Tarren 22.42 46,167.15 T31 Nicolai Hojgaard - 46,167.14 T31 Mikumu Horikawa - 46,167.14 T31 Mark Hubbard 22.42 46,167.14 T31 Takumi Kanaya - 46,167.14 T31 Davis Riley 22.42 46,167.14 T38 Zac Blair 17 36,210.00 T38 Vincent Norrman 17 36,210.00 T38 Xander Schauffele - 36,210.00 T41 Nick Hardy 12.21 27,710.00 T41 Michael Kim 12.21 27,710.00 T41 Nate Lashley 12.21 27,710.00 T41 K.H. Lee 12.21 27,710.00 T41 Justin Lower 12.21 27,710.00 T41 Adam Scott 12.21 27,710.00 T41 Adam Svensson - 27,710.00 T48 Tom Hoge - 20,230.00 T48 Mackenzie Hughes 9 20,230.00 T48 Alex Noren 9 20,230.00 T51 Thomas Detry 6.47 17,743.75 T51 S.H. Kim 6.47 17,743.75 T51 David Lipsky 6.47 17,743.75 T51 Hideki Matsuyama - 17,743.75 T51 Keita Nakajima - 17,743.75 T51 Andrew Novak 6.47 17,743.75 T51 Adam Schenk - 17,743.75 T51 Brandon Wu 6.47 17,743.75 T59 Cameron Champ 4.8 16,490.00 T59 Joel Dahmen 4.8 16,490.00 T59 Sam Stevens 4.8 16,490.00 T59 Dylan Wu 4.8 16,490.00 T59 Kevin Yu 4.8 16,490.00 T64 Rickie Fowler - 15,725.00 T64 Ben Griffin 3.9 15,725.00 T64 Kaito Onishi - 15,725.00 T64 Sam Ryder 3.9 15,725.00 T68 Austin Eckroat 3.12 15,045.00 T68 Shugo Imahira - 15,045.00 T68 Matt Wallace 3.12 15,045.00 T68 Trevor Werbylo 3.12 15,045.00 72 Hayden Buckley 2.8 14,620.00 T73 Aguri Iwasaki - 14,280.00 T73 David Lingmerth 2.6 14,280.00 T73 Taiga Semikawa - 14,280.00 76 Tyson Alexander 2.4 13,940.00 77 Ben Taylor 2.3 13,770.00