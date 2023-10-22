Advertisement

Zozo Champ. purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those at the no-cut Zozo Championship (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Collin Morikawa

-

1,530,000

T2

Eric Cole

-

748,000.00

T2

Beau Hossler

245

748,000.00

T4

Ryo Ishikawa

-

374,000.00

T4

Robby Shelton

122.5

374,000.00

T6

Kensei Hirata

-

275,187.50

T6

Ryo Hisatsune

-

275,187.50

T6

Min Woo Lee

-

275,187.50

T6

J.J. Spaun

88.75

275,187.50

T10

Emiliano Grillo

-

221,000.00

T10

Justin Suh

72.5

221,000.00

T12

Cam Davis

-

178,500.00

T12

Sungjae Im

-

178,500.00

T12

Satoshi Kodaira

60.66

178,500.00

15

Matt NeSmith

55

151,640.00

T16

Yuki Inamori

-

133,960.00

T16

Kurt Kitayama

-

133,960.00

T16

Taylor Montgomery

51

133,960.00

T19

Keegan Bradley

-

112,710.00

T19

Sahith Theegala

-

112,710.00

T21

Aaron Baddeley

35.05

73,610.00

T21

Akshay Bhatia

35.05

73,610.00

T21

Will Gordon

35.05

73,610.00

T21

Harry Hall

35.05

73,610.00

T21

Lee Hodges

-

73,610.00

T21

Keith Mitchell

35.05

73,610.00

T21

Taylor Moore

-

73,610.00

T21

Ryutaro Nagano

-

73,610.00

T21

Aaron Rai

35.05

73,610.00

T21

Nick Taylor

-

73,610.00

T31

Young-han Song

-

46,167.15

T31

Callum Tarren

22.42

46,167.15

T31

Nicolai Hojgaard

-

46,167.14

T31

Mikumu Horikawa

-

46,167.14

T31

Mark Hubbard

22.42

46,167.14

T31

Takumi Kanaya

-

46,167.14

T31

Davis Riley

22.42

46,167.14

T38

Zac Blair

17

36,210.00

T38

Vincent Norrman

17

36,210.00

T38

Xander Schauffele

-

36,210.00

T41

Nick Hardy

12.21

27,710.00

T41

Michael Kim

12.21

27,710.00

T41

Nate Lashley

12.21

27,710.00

T41

K.H. Lee

12.21

27,710.00

T41

Justin Lower

12.21

27,710.00

T41

Adam Scott

12.21

27,710.00

T41

Adam Svensson

-

27,710.00

T48

Tom Hoge

-

20,230.00

T48

Mackenzie Hughes

9

20,230.00

T48

Alex Noren

9

20,230.00

T51

Thomas Detry

6.47

17,743.75

T51

S.H. Kim

6.47

17,743.75

T51

David Lipsky

6.47

17,743.75

T51

Hideki Matsuyama

-

17,743.75

T51

Keita Nakajima

-

17,743.75

T51

Andrew Novak

6.47

17,743.75

T51

Adam Schenk

-

17,743.75

T51

Brandon Wu

6.47

17,743.75

T59

Cameron Champ

4.8

16,490.00

T59

Joel Dahmen

4.8

16,490.00

T59

Sam Stevens

4.8

16,490.00

T59

Dylan Wu

4.8

16,490.00

T59

Kevin Yu

4.8

16,490.00

T64

Rickie Fowler

-

15,725.00

T64

Ben Griffin

3.9

15,725.00

T64

Kaito Onishi

-

15,725.00

T64

Sam Ryder

3.9

15,725.00

T68

Austin Eckroat

3.12

15,045.00

T68

Shugo Imahira

-

15,045.00

T68

Matt Wallace

3.12

15,045.00

T68

Trevor Werbylo

3.12

15,045.00

72

Hayden Buckley

2.8

14,620.00

T73

Aguri Iwasaki

-

14,280.00

T73

David Lingmerth

2.6

14,280.00

T73

Taiga Semikawa

-

14,280.00

76

Tyson Alexander

2.4

13,940.00

77

Ben Taylor

2.3

13,770.00