Zozo Championship at Sherwood Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Major golf headlines are typically scarce this time of year. But with an unprecedented November Masters on the horizon, and Tiger Woods in the field at Sherwood Country Club this week for the relocated Zozo Championship, ears are perking up.

Woods hasn’t won since he captured his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title last fall in Japan in the inaugural Zozo Championship. That event moved to Sherwood this year, a familiar venue for Woods, because of the global pandemic.

The 78-man field features a number of marquee players, from PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa to Rory McIlroy to last week’s runner-up Xander Schauffele. Dustin Johnson withdrew from the event a week after a positive COVID test.

From tee times to TV info, here’s everything you need to know for the opening round of play on Thursday. All times listed in Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee

10th tee

TV, streaming information

Thursday Oct. 22

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.