Zozo Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour best bets

The PGA Tour remains on the West Coast but shifts south to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, for the 2020 Zozo Championship.

The Zozo is the second of two events relocated from Asia for the Tour’s “super season” and follows up Jason Kokrak’s win at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. Below, we look at the 2020 Zozo Championship betting odds, and make our PGA Tour picks and best bets to win.

This event again features an elite 78-man field, including defending champion Tiger Woods, who has won five times at Sherwood. There will also be no cut this week.

Favorite

Tiger Woods (+2800)

Woods returns to play for the first time since a missed cut at the U.S. Open. He’ll defend his tournament title but at a different course after the 2019 event was played in Japan.

Few in the field have any sort of professional experience at Sherwood Country Club, but Woods unsurprisingly leads that small group. He has averaged 3.68 strokes gained per round on the field across 32 career rounds here, according to Data Golf. The last large event played at Sherwood was Woods’ 2014 World Challenge.

These small fields play to his favor with a shorter window of tee times. His last three victories all came in small-field events (Zozo Championship, Masters, Tour Championship).

Contender

Watson finished in a tie for seventh last week while ranking second in the field with 2.75 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green per round and third with 1.45: SG: Approach. A poor putting performance with 0.42 strokes lost per round on the greens did him in.

He has 16 career rounds played here with an average of 1.57 strokes gained per round. Sherwood was touted by Rory McIlroy as a good training ground for Augusta National, where Watson has two victories as one of the Tour’s best shot-shapers.

Long shot

Leishman tied for 52nd last week in Las Vegas, following missed cuts at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He has been in poor form since the PGA Tour’s mid-June restart with a top showing of T-40 at the Memorial Tournament.

Still, the +12500 odds are far too great of a value to overlook for a 12-time winner, including five on the PGA Tour. His last win was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California and against similar top competition.

