Zooey Deschanel is unrecognisable with red hair in this 00s throwback

Everyone knows that brunette Zooey Deschanel looks more like Katy Perry than she does like blonde Zoeey Deschanel. Even though blonde Zooey Deschanel is brunette Zooey Deschanel... You follow? Basically, what I'm saying is, I've never seen a celebrity look so much like two different people with a different hair colour.

I *know* that it's her in Elf with that short blonde shag, but I will never know it in my heart. And if you feel the same, I'm about to mess with your world even more, because I'm about to show you red-headed Zoeey Deschanel. Who is this complete imposter?

Sat on what appears to be the side of a stage – from the looks of the music equipment – a young '00s Zooey is sporting a shiny bob in a rich, warm and gooey, true-ginger shade. We would 100% believe this was her natural colour, especially with those baby blues. But what we can't get over is how different she looks from both brunette and blonde Zooey. She's also minus her iconic full/side fringe as well, which is also playing a big factor in the shape-shifting, though those subtle curtain bangs in her throwback snap look like they may have started as a fringe.

The outfit accompanying the style is beyond deliciously 00s, with Zooey captioning the post: "3 random clothing items to make an early 2000s outfit: appliqué sweater, tutu, flip flops. Your turn!"

It would be rude not to! While I may have been a tween, I still remember my 00s go-to: Jersey dress, drain-pipe jeans, patent dolly shoes. It was a time.

