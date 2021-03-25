Breaking News:

Clippers trading Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zoo field trips, Topgolf: How teams are breaking up monotony of men's NCAA Tournament 'bubble'

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With 68 teams playing 67 games across nearly three weeks in six different venues located in and around the Indianapolis metropolitan area, the men's NCAA Tournament can be seen as a logistical achievement in the vein of the Olympic Games.

"To me, everything was incredible," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. "The facilities. The food. The treatment. The practice facilities. I think it was maybe one of the greatest things that ever took place."

Dramatic hyperbole aside, the feelings of gratitude several coaches and players have expressed toward the NCAA for conducting this year's tournament has roots in a pretty simple concept: Last year's postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so any tournament is better than none.

That's true even for an NCAA Tournament held under stringent health and safety protocols that shuttle teams between three primary locations — the hotel, the practice and training setup, and one of the six playing venues — and largely sequester players and coaches inside living areas, socially distanced from the general public.

"It’s a necessary evil in a global pandemic," said Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey.

BOLD PREDICTIONS: NCAA Tournament upsets in store for Sweet 16?

IMPACT PLAYERS: Nine must-watch men's players who could create more Madness

Fans take pictures near signage before the UCLA-Abilene Christian men&#x002019;s NCAA Tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fans take pictures near signage before the UCLA-Abilene Christian men’s NCAA Tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

On the many off days before the start of tournament play and between the first and second weekends, teams have attempted to "let these guys be kids," as Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said, with video games, card games, excursions and competitions in sports other than basketball to break up the monotony of life inside this controlled environment.

"We’ve got to keep them fresh and in a good mental state," Tinkle said. "For these student-athletes, this grind has been a tough one."

Teams have access to Victory Field, the minor-league baseball stadium located across the street from the city's convention center, where the NCAA has constructed a recreational sanctuary of badminton and pickleball courts, cornhole games, soccer balls and footballs in an open space allowing for social distancing.

There have been opportunities for guided tours of the Indianapolis Zoo — Alabama posted a video of coach Nate Oats petting a shark — and trips to a nearby Topgolf, an entertainment venue with driving ranges that allowed Oregon State coaches and players to “play a little Happy Gilmore,” Tinkle said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alabama Men's Basketball (@alabamambb)

Teams are also being inventive.

Baylor has held Uno and Connect Four tournaments. With limitations on in-person interactions with teammates and coaches. Gonzaga players will gather online and play FIFA or Call of Duty on Xbox. Several programs, such as teams from the Pac-12, arrived in Indianapolis directly from conference tournaments and were unable to bring along video-game systems or even books, leaving players at the mercy of the only in-room entertainment at hand: television and YouTube.

"That's one way we can all hang out and interact with each other while distancing and it's something we like to do," said Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. "It's not ideal, but we're grateful we're here, and we are excited that we get to stay another week."

Without access to barbers and stylists, players and coaches have used spare time for touch-ups and grooming — in some cases, as with players from Oregon State, there have been discussion of lining up and having Tinkle simply go down the line and buzz every head. Teams that advanced out of the first weekend have used down time to run loads of laundry.

"The experience that these guys will have, and I don't mean to come across as if we're content, but I'm so happy for those players in that locker room," Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills said after the Golden Eagles' beat Florida to advance to the Sweet 16. "And for me, I'm glad I get to do laundry. We got here last Saturday. We are off tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a good day because I've run out of clothes."

Michigan has made one habit part of the Wolverines' daily routine: making sure players change their bed linens, coach Juwan Howard said.

"This is a business trip," he said. "Our goal is to continue to keep moving forward wherever and how long we’re going to be here. We’re going to enjoy it. We’re not looking forward to going home early."

But there are legitimate concerns over how players are handling the stress and tension created by two simultaneous factors: the pressure inherent to the tournament itself and the burden of advancing deep into postseason play amid socially distanced conditions.

According to a study released in February by the NCAA, "the rates of reported mental health concerns experienced within the last month were 1.5 to 2 times higher than have been historically reported by NCAA student-athletes in pre-pandemic studies," and student-athletes who responded to survey questions reported "elevated rates of mental exhaustion, anxiety, hopelessness and feelings of being depressed."

"It's definitely had some times of testing you mentally," said Winthrop guard Chandler Vaudrin. "You're in your room by yourself for a long time, and that can be hard at times. Truly, whoever ends up winning is a very, very mentally tough team."

While still wary of the mental strain placed on players by the soft bubble created by the NCAA, many programs have found that life inside the controlled environment has served to strengthen bonds established during a regular season defined by COVID-19.

Villanova players and staffers eat every meal together, work out together and conduct team meetings on topics other than basketball, coach Jay Wright said. Time inside the bubble has helped coaches get to know Baylor players better, said coach Scott Drew. For every team still alive in the men's tournament, the bubble has removed the pomp and noise of a normal year and allowed teams to remain focused solely on basketball.

"The controlled environment, as the NCAA has put it, is terrific, because we can get away from some of that fanfare that kind of comes your way and people pulling you in a number of different directions," Mills said. "So 100%, I think it helps."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness: Teams in men's NCAA Tournament dealing with 'bubble'

Recommended Stories

  • New mom Wie West looks forward to first-tee nerves again

    New mom Michelle Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course. It’s been nearly two years since she played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna. Wie has been away long enough that when she arrived this week for the Kia Classic at Aviara in Carlsbad, she didn’t recognize a number of her fellow tour pros, in part because there are a lot of rookies and also because it’s more difficult because everyone is wearing a mask.

  • March Madness Sweet 16: Final Four Future Bets

    The Sweet 16 has arrived and PointsBet offers new odds on Final Four tickets waiting to be punched. Find out who Vaughn Dalzell believes offers value. (Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Georgetown center Qudus Wahab enters transfer portal

    Georgetown center Qudus Wahab has entered the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 12.7 points per game as a sophomore.

  • Pa. man devours 2-foot cheesesteak in 1:34 to win tip to Cancun

    A Central Pennsylvania man devoured 'The Delco,' a two-foot, one-and-a-half-pound cheesesteak, faster than anyone else to win the Cheesesteak Bowl and a trip to Cancun.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Sean O’Malley: Jake Paul has to beat Ben Askren ‘to show he’s a legitimate boxer’

    Sean O'Malley sees Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Ben Askren as a must-win matchup for the YouTube star.

  • NBA trade deadline Live-reaction blog

    HoopsHype's salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan is providing updates and reactions on each major event at the trade deadline.

  • Sean O’Malley gives prediction for Ben Askren and Jake Paul boxing match

    UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He's an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout. O'Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday's UFC 260 Media Day. He's excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what "Sugar" had to say about the match-up. TRENDING > Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NCAA March Madness betting reset: Does it still make sense to bet Gonzaga? Can Michigan make a Final Four?

    There's plenty of drama in the West and East regions, which play Sunday.

  • UFC 260 breakdown: What’s different about Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch?

    MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the UFC 260 title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

  • Deadline day arrives, and Lowry's future still unclear

    Kyle Lowry was a few minutes into a postgame Zoom session where most questions were centered around Thursday's NBA trade deadline, then asked for his microphone to be paused for a moment. At 3 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, translation on which way the trade winds are blowing in the NBA will no longer be needed. Lowry is perhaps the top potential prize on the trade market going into deadline day, which means Wednesday's win over Denver might have been his last in a Toronto Raptors uniform.

  • Reinvigorated Miesha Tate reveals UFC title ambitions: I know I have the style to beat Amanda Nunes

    Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.

  • An NCAA hockey tourney first: All 5 Minnesota teams are in

    For all Herb Brooks accomplished in the world of hockey, the Hall of Fame coach of the heralded “Miracle on Ice” team long held a localized goal of growing the college game in his home state. The NCAA Tournament bracket this year would've made Brooks proud. For the first time, all five of Minnesota's Division I programs made the 16-team field.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Bears proudly announce Andy Dalton as starting quarterback, 4 months before training camp

    There will not be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Nick Foles.

  • Report: Rockets trade Victor Oladipo to Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk

    Victor Oladipo is headed to Miami.

  • Screaming rows and threats to sue: How a humdrum tennis match turned ugly

    The growing tension between the ATP Tour and a group of dissatisfied players came to a head on Wednesday night as Vasek Pospisil — the leader of the dissenting group — exited the Miami Open amid an expletive-filled rant at chair umpire Arnaud Gabas. Unusually for an angry player, Pospisil was not complaining about a line-call — but rather about the ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. “An hour and a half yesterday, the chair of the ATP f---ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” said Pospisil, after losing the first set against the USA’s McKenzie McDonald. “For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. F------ a------.” Gabas replied: “That’s enough. If you need to say something to him, then outside this court.” To which Pospisil said, “Why am I here? If you wanna default me I’ll gladly sue this whole organisation.” Men's grand slams must be three sets - it is the only way to save Roger Federer and Andy Murray The outburst came after several days of meetings had failed to produce a united platform from which the players could challenge the ATP leadership. There have been gripes aplenty — about everything from prize money in Miami, which is down by 60 per cent, to the frozen rankings system and the protocols within the tournaments’ various bio-bubbles. As ever in tennis, though, it is one thing to identify the problems and another to fix them. This sport is a nest of interlocking systems — which might be a good thing if those systems worked together seamlessly. Unfortunately, as the former ATP chairman Etienne de Villiers said this week, “Everyone distrusts everyone else. To use a very eloquent Wordsworthian expression, it’s a ratf---.” Telegraph Sport understands Gaudenzi made this very point to Pospisil when the two men met at a players’ meeting on the basketball court in Miami on Tuesday night, with an audience that also included ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli. Gaudenzi and Calvelli had been at dinner when they were called in to see Pospisil by a couple of players. According to sources, the meeting can be summed up as Pospisil listing his grievances, and then Gaudenzi challenging him to give the solutions and asking if he really thought that tennis’s deep-seated issues — which were spelled out this week in a Bloomberg report — could be so easily solved. (The Bloomberg report suggested that the key problem lies in tennis “accounting for only 1.3 per cent of the total value of global sports TV and media rights, a smaller share than golf, hockey, or cricket”.) Who came off better or worse from the basketball-court meeting will be a matter of opinion. Almost everyone in tennis agrees the ATP leadership have been all but invisible during the Covid crisis. On the other hand, Pospisil seems to have been struggling to create a convincing alternative to the ATP’s admittedly distant way of doing things, and his explosion on the court can hardly be described as statesmanlike. As for the meeting itself, the Open Court website reported: “Gaudenzi and company really went after him [Pospisil]. They called him things like ‘ignorant’, ‘uneducated’ – lovely stuff like that.” Open Court reporter Stephanie Myles added that Pospisil was reportedly in tears afterwards and was still “shaken up” when he went on court. Pospisil posted an apology after the match on social media. “I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on the court in Miami earlier today,” he said. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today.”

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Picks and odds for Saturday's Sweet 16 games at the NCAA tournament

    Can the underdogs keep it going when the tournament resumes?

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.