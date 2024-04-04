Zoo, dairy farm & good BBQ: First thing new Royals did after coming to Kansas City

Kansas City Royals closer Will Smith made his rounds at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium last Friday. Smith, who signed with the Royals this offseason, was looking forward to spending time with his family.

“The polar bears were pretty cool,” Smith said. “He was like right in front of us — and was massive.”

However, there was another animal that caught his attention.

Smith was drawn to a loud sound coming from the primate area. He watched as an orangutan navigated its environment. Smith gazed upon its physical features and how it drew a crowd with its natural abilities.

“I think it was close to feeding time for him,” Smith said. “He was swinging around everywhere and banging on the door. It was just so loud. Also, how big his hands were. You just don’t realize how big they are until you see them up close.”

That was just one of a plethora of experiences for the new players on a largely rebuilt Kansas City Royals team — one that hopes to make noise in the American League Central this season.

Smith rejoined the organization after beginning his career in Kansas City. He arrived alongside veterans Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Garrett Hampson, Adam Frazier, John Schreiber, Chris Stratton and Nick Anderson, among others, this offseason.

The veteran group brings years of experience — and winning. The Royals hope they can develop a winning culture around young stars such as Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino.

“Our main focus is to bring winning baseball here every single day and it’s awesome for the fans to show up and give us support day in and day out,” Schreiber said.

The Royals sit at 2-4 thus far, but they have been competitive in every matchup. The veterans have made key contributions, and the team is beginning to bond both in the clubhouse and away from baseball.

Across the KC metro, in fact.

One popular conversation has centered on top barbecue spots. Smith and Lugo enjoyed their Jack Stack Barbecue experience. Meanwhile, Schreiber was introduced to the famous “Z-Man” sandwich at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

“My wife and I had Jack Stack Barbecue the first day they flew in,” Smith said. “That was one of my favorite places out here. … My wife had never had it before.”

Smith enjoyed the burnt ends and cheesy corn. Lugo, who recalled his Jack Stack experience in December, savored his brisket plate. He also liked a few side dishes.

“My wife got the pulled pork with the macaroni and the barbecue sauce,” Lugo said. “I remember trying her food.”

Lugo spent spring training looking for KC places to take his family. It’s a pretty big list, but one prominent place is the Shatto Dairy Farm located in Osborn, Missouri.

He got the idea from one of the Royals chefs.

“He was telling us about petting the cows and like a tour for the milk and stuff like that,” Lugo said. “That could be cool.”

Lugo is also considering the aquarium. He has two options: the Sea Life aquarium in Crown Center and the aquarium located at the KC Zoo.

“Once we get back home, we will start exploring and getting into KC life,” Lugo said.

The zoo and aquarium are popular spots among the players. They’re family friendly and entertaining for their children. Stratton, who also visited the zoo at the same time as Smith, is excited to make a return trip.

“My son really wanted to go to the aquarium but the line was really long on that one,” Stratton said. “It was definitely the most elephants I’ve seen at one zoo. There was a ton there. Maybe like 8 to 10 (elephants).”

Another attraction they’ll be visiting ... often? Kauffman Stadium, of course.

The Royals returned to Kansas City on Thursday to begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at The K..

Lugo will make his second start against the White Sox. He pitched six scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts in his Royals debut.

Now, he wants to get a win for the Royals faithful.

“They were into the game,” Lugo said of the fan support. “You could tell they were there for baseball. So, you know, getting them a little riled up. A couple of big strikeouts and big outs got them fired up. It was awesome.”

The Royals’ fan base is etched into the fabric of Kansas City. Fans still remember the 1985 and 2015 World Series championships. They clamor for another run at the title and competitive baseball.

And the Royals newcomers know it.

“Our main goal is to bring the city a World Series,” Schreiber said. “It’s amazing to have the fans come out and support us and bring the energy out there.”

Kansas City has a different energy when the Royals are good. As the new players are experiencing KC for the first time, there could be more in store if the Royals are in contention when the calendar nears October.

Much like Smith observed at the zoo, the Royals’ fan base is banging at the door hoping for a winner.

“They are eager to win,” Stratton said. “Hopefully, we can get some things rolling and get them out here.”