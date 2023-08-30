Zonovan Knight signs with Lions practice squad

After being waived by the Jets this week during the cutdown to 53 players, running back Zonovan Knight signed with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Knight became the odd man out in the running back room following the addition of running back Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall being able to return from the physically unable to perform list. He’ll now take his talents to Detroit and work behind backs including Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery while on the practice squad.

The Jets kept those two plus Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda on their initial 53-man roster and have also added former Steelers running back Xazavian Valladay to their practice squad.

