Zoning relief sought for 3 projects at St. Paul's Highland Bridge

Aug. 9—Three new real estate projects could soon move forward at Highland Bridge, the 135-acre property generally known as "the Ford site." And each is seeking zoning relief.

On Tuesday, St. Paul's Board of Zoning Appeals will convene to consider three applications for zoning variances — two related to proposed affordable housing, one related to a medical office building — at the former location of the Ford Motor Cos.' Twin Cities Assembly Plant in Highland Park.

The plant that operated there from 1925 to 2011 has been demolished and the land has been cleaned to residential standards. The Ryan Cos., the master developer for the site, have worked hand-in-hand with the city to line up opportunities for new real estate, from residences and office buildings to grocery stores.

EMMA NORTON RESIDENCE

Project for Pride in Living, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit provider of affordable housing, has proposed the Emma Norton Residence, a five-story congregate living community at 801 Mt. Curve Boulevard.

The building will span 60 "supportive housing" units attached to 6,700 square feet of administrative offices and social services, as well as off-street and bicycle parking. The proposed development is seeking three variances for required floor area ratio (3.45 instead of a maximum of 3), maximum lot coverage (77.9 percent instead of a maximum of 70 percent) and a greater number of facility residents in a supportive housing complex than allowed by zoning (64 residents instead of 16).

NELLIE FRANCIS COURT

Project for Pride in Living's Nellie Francis Court would be a five-story multi-family building spanning 75 residential units geared to low-to-moderate income workers at 2285 Hillcrest Ave.

The structure would include 38 off-street parking spaces and bicycle parking. The developer is seeking five variances, including floor area ratio (3.04 instead of a maximum of 3), open space (22.1 percent instead of the required 25 percent), building height (60′ 9″ instead of a maximum of 48 feet' in the Mississippi River Critical Corridor Area's River Town and Crossings Overlay District).

In addition, the Nellie Francis Court project would install 38 off-street parking stalls, instead of the required minimum of 56. The developer has not proposed any car-share spaces, instead of the requisite one for every 50-to-200 housing units.

MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING

The Ryan Cos. have proposed a two-story, multi-tenant medical office building at 2270 Ford Parkway. The building, spanning 62,500 square feet of tenant space, would offer 16 surface parking spaces, 266 structured parking spaces and bicycle parking.

The Ryan Cos. are seeking three variances. The first variance is for a proposed floor area ratio of .94, which would fall below the minimum required floor area ratio of 1. The developer has not planned any car-share spaces, instead of the eight that would be required under the Ford Site Zoning and Public Real Master Plan.

Finally, the master plan requires that a building setback fronting Gateway Park shall extend a maximum of 10 feet. Portions of the proposed medical office building are planned to be setback between 10.7 feet and 64.6 feet from the park.