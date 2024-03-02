Mar. 2—Second annual Blue & White Casino Night set for March 23Less than 10 tables sponsorships are available for the second annual Blue & White Casino Night, a fundraising event to benefit the Blue Devil Football Foundation. Planned for 6 p.m. March 23 at The Mill, the event includes appetizers, a full meal, cash bar, door prizes, a silent auction, a live DJ and variety of table games. Patrons will be provided $10,000 in Blue Devil currency to play. Nashville-area sports media personality "Big" Joe Dubin will serve as master of ceremonies. Table sponsorships are $700 and include eight tickets. To reserve a table, call 615-418-7587.