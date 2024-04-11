Apr. 10—Public welcome to April 13 LHS Sports Hall of Fame ceremony

Admission to Lebanon High's Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony / celebration April 13 is free and open to the public.

Plans call for the 6 p.m. event to be held in the Terry Edwards Auditorium, a first for the Hall of Fame, where five individuals will be enshrined.

All previous Hall of Fame inductees are encouraged to attend and will be recognized prior to the induction of former football coach Mark Medley, basketball standout Rochone Dilligard, state champion bowler Tyler Moore, three-sport athlete Greg Triplett and track standout Kimbel Lea Mengelberg.

"Previously, we held our induction ceremony between games of a basketball doubleheader," said LHS athletic director Zach Martin. "We think by moving to the auditorium as a stand-alone event, the Hall of Fame inductees will have time to be introduced properly and to make remarks and acknowledgements."

15th annual Open Bass Tournament set for April 13

The 15th annual Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament, presented by the Wilson County Sports Council, will be held April 13 on Old HIckory Lake off of Flippers Landing in Gallatin. Boats will go off at 6 p.m. from the landing at 200 Odom's Bend Road in Gallatin. Entry fee is $70 per boat with two people per vessel. A $10 big bass is optional. Top prize is $1,000. To register or for more information, phone Paul Jewell at 615-319-0810 or 615-444-5503.