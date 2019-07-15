Will Rob Gronkowski return to the New England Patriots?

In the absence of any other news, that's been the main obsession of Patriots fans this summer. And Scott Zolak offered another clue Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During Monday's episode of "Zolak & Bertand," Zolak shared some insights into Gronkowski's retirement workout regimen, courtesy of the ex-tight end's girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

"I talked to his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, down at that cheerleading thing. He hasn't lifted anymore," Zolak said, as aired on NBC Sports Boston. "And it's not like he hasn't lifted since he retired. She goes, 'He has not been putting weight on his back for a while now.' He's been doing the band training, and he feels like a different guy."

Gronk's appearance seems to confirm Zolak's intel, as the 30-year-old has looked considerably slimmed-down in his various public appearances this summer.

It makes sense why Gronkowski would avoid heavy lifting, too: He's had multiple back surgeries and dealt with a bulging disc in his back last season that may have played a role in his decision to retire. Gronk also has a good resistance band training regimen to follow in Tom Brady's "TB12 Method," which he adopted later in his Patriots career.

But would band training be enough to prepare Gronk for an NFL comeback, which he may or may not consider later this season? Zolak actually believes so, suggesting Gronk could add some traditional lifts to his current regimen some time in the fall to put on a few pounds and "get back into game shape."

Of course, this is all speculation, as Gronk seems determined to keep Patriots fans guessing about whether he's really done playing football.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Zolak: Rob Gronkowski 'hasn't lifted' since retirement, feels like 'a different guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston