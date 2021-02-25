Zohorna's big night lifts Penguins past Hershey

Feb. 25—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Even without fans at Mohegan Sun Arena, there was an audible groan as Radim Zohorna shot wide of the empty net.

The missed hat trick was the lone blemish of an otherwise standout night for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward.

Zohorna scored two goals, including the game winner in the second period, and assisted Nick Schilkey's insurance tally as the Penguins doubled up Hershey, 4-2, on Wednesday for their first home win of the season.

Anthony Angello also scored for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-2-1), which was rewarded after a hard-luck loss to the Bears on Saturday.

But the night belonged to Zohorna, the towering rookie from the Czech Republic who showed off his strength and speed.

"Aside from the offense he brought, I thought he was really good defensively," Penguins head coach J.D. Forrest said. "To his credit, he's asking for video, he's paying attention to his game, he's trying to figure out exactly what works for him here. So, it's a nice thing to see when he starts to connect the dots. Tonight, he did a nice job."

Pittsburgh signed the 6-foot-6 Zohorna last spring out of the Czech Extraliga, where he debuted in 2014-15 as an 18-year-old. Even though his size is the first thing most would notice, he showed Wednesday he has the pace to keep up with the North American game and an extra gear driving to the net.

After Will Graber had given Hershey a 1-0 lead late in the first period, Zohorna went hard toward the crease of goaltender Ilya Samsonov and, despite meeting the stick of a defender, managed to pop the puck into the air and over the goal line to tie the score at 19:48.

Then after the teams traded goals in the second, he played give and go up the right side with Angello and, again, drove to the crease. He snuck the puck just by the outstretched pad of Samsonov to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 3-2 lead.

Zohorna said it's been an adjustment playing in the AHL, which has a smaller playing surface than international rinks. But, he's gotten a lot of help from his teammates in terms of both hockey and adjusting to a new city.

"Every game gets better, and I feel better and better," Zohorna said. "(At first) I felt like this is a different sport because in Europe we have the bigger ice, but now I think it's better."

Before the 24-year-old got rolling, the Penguins had to overcome a rocky start. They survived a minute of 5-on-3 play in which defenseman Will Reilly also lost his stick. With forward Zach Nastasiuk offering his twig during the sequence, Reilly saved a potential goal by breaking up a crossing pass in the slot.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton didn't hit full speed until a shift about six minutes into the second period, when their relentless forechecking pinned the fatigued Bears in their own zone and forced an icing. Hershey never got a line change, and Angello scored by knocking a rebound out of the air and past Samsonov.

Max Lagace made 26 saves to pick up his first win with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

By the final minutes, the only drama was whether Zohorna would be able to score a third time. Instead, he had to settle for his first two AHL goals and first multipoint game.

"I don't know, maybe I was a little bit nervous," Zohorna said of his shot at the empty net. "It doesn't matter if I score two or three goals; we won. Next time, I'll try to score a hat trick."

Hershey 1 1 0 — 2

Penguins 1 2 1 — 4

First period: Scoring — 1, Her, Graber (LaDue, Pilon), 18:26; 2, WBS, Zohorna (Schilkey, MacPherson), 19:48. Penalties — WBS, Berger, hooking 2:15; WBS, Lee, slashing 7:33; WBS, Sweezey, tripping 8:27; Her, delay of game (faceoff violation; served by Gersich) 9:55; Her, LaDue, interference 15:28.

Second period: Scoring — 3, WBS, Angello (Gaudreau), 7:37; 4, Her, Sgarbossa (Willcox, Snively), 9:41; 5, WBS, Zohorna (Angello, Schaller), 10:39. Penalties — WBS, Lee, tripping 16:44.

Third period: Scoring — 6, WBS, Schilkey (Robert, Zohorna), 3:58.

Shots on goal: Her 9 9 10; WBS 9 6 4 — 19.

Goaltenders: Her, Samsonov (15 saves on 19 shots); WBS, Lagace (26 saves on 28 shots).

Power-play opportunities: Her 0 for 4; WBS 0 for 2.

Referees: Reid Anderson and Dan Kelly. Linesmen: Tom George and J.P. Waleski.

Three stars

1. Penguins F Radim Zohorna, two goals and an assist

2. Penguins F Anthony Angello, goal and an assist

3. Penguins F Nick Schilkey, goal and an assist

Penguins lineup

Forwards: Tim Schaller-Frederick Gaudreau-Anthony Angello

Felix Robert-Radim Zohorna-Nick Schilkey

Michael Joly-Chase Berger-Jan Drozg

Luke Stevens-Zach Nastasiuk-Jon Gruden

Defensemen: Jon Lizotte-Billy Sweezey

Cam Lee-Dylan MacPherson

Kevin Czuczman-Will Reilly

Goalies: Max Lagace-Shane Starrett

Penguins notes

— Forward Kyle Olson served his one-game suspension for an elbowing incident in Saturday's loss. Michael Joly slotted into the lineup.

— Defenseman Kevin Czuczman made his season debut after being reassigned to the Penguins on Monday, while goaltender Shane Starrett dressed for a game for the first time as Max Lagace's backup.

Up next

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is back at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday for a 5 p.m. showdown with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

