Zodiac signs: 15 famous celebrities who are a Pisces

Famous Pisces

It is Pisces season! Pisces are a strong water sign, that is typically quiet and intuitive with not only their emotions but others. They are also known to be very easy and go with the flow just like water. Here are 15 celebrities who hold strong Pisces traits such as kindness, empathy, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

Rihanna - February 20

The R&B singer has always had a creative side and a sensitive side, making her a true Pisces.

Millie Bobby Brown - February 19

The actress is the definition of a Pisces. Always kind, innovative, and sensitive.

Daniel Craig - March 2

The actor has always been generous, but he also has innovation making him a strong Pisces.

Jessica Biel - March 3

The actress has always been kind, but calm and intuitive, making her a true Pisces who is in touch with their emotions.

Oscar Isaac - March 9

The actor is a calm Pisces, which is unusual for a Pisces, but his creativity and empathy make him a true Pisces.

Drew Barrymore - February 22

The actress’s sensitive and creative Pisces side made her perfect for romcoms and now even her current line of work.

Bad Bunny - March 10

The latin musician is confident, and emotionally intelligent, making him a rare Pisces.

Justin Bieber - March 1

The popstar is known for his charisma and kindness, making him a true Pisces.

Emily Blunt - February 23

The actress is also a very calm Pisces, but her creative and imaginative traits have taken her far in her career.

Bruce Willis - March 19

Willis has always been known to be kind and supportive, it is no surprise he is a Pisces.

Queen Latifah - March 18

The actress has a strong emotional intelligence, making it her strongest Pisces trait.

Miles Teller - February 20

The actor has an extremely creative side and a humorous side, and showing those Pisces traits has made him shine.

Carrie Underwood - March 10

The country superstar has a strong creative side, but also a sensitive side, creating the perfect Pisces balance.

Bryan Cranston - March 7

Cranston combines intelligence and innovation along with a quick-witted perspective, making him a perfect Pisces.

Eva Mendes - March 5

The actress has a strong empathetic and intuitive side that has made her strong in her career and motherhood.

