Zodia Custody Set to Offer Brokerage Services in Ireland

British banking and financial services company Standard Chartered has announced plans for its crypto brokerage arm to expand.

Recent reports indicate that Zodia Custody will begin offering services in Ireland. Specifically to institutional investors. With this in mind, Standard Chartered becomes the latest institution to set up operations in the Republic of Ireland. Following the likes of Bank of New York Mellon, which set up its Digital Innovation Hub in Dublin. Fintech company Blockdaemon also broke ground of their own in Galway.

Standard Chartered’s ventures and innovation branch SC Ventures established Zodia Custody back in December 2020, in association with asset servicing provider Northern Trust. They set Zodia up initially as a cryptocurrency custodial service, and then later as an investment platform, operating with a number of pilot clients since its foundation. Zodia provides custody services in both bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), with plans to expand in that capacity.

