Zlatan rips Bradley after on-field argument (video)

Toronto FC and the LA Galaxy played a peak TFC-Galaxy match last night, with both sides typifying their season in a 5-3 Reds win which included a blown 3-0 lead by Toronto.

Given the swings in emotion, it’s no surprise that two significant on-field personalities came head-to-head on Saturday.

Toronto captain Michael Bradley’s heated exchange with referee Nima Saghafi led to LA’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepping in front of the official (who seemingly didn’t mind?). Ibrahimovic was already on yellow.

Zlatan — who also scored this perhaps unprecedented style of goal for his 500th career marker — was asked about Bradley.

“He thinks he’s the philosopher of football. I have more goals than he has games. He should follow my rules.”

Ibrahimovic has 500 goals between club and country. Bradley has 514 appearances, so joke’s on the Swede. Kinda.

A classy Bradley left his talking on the field, simply stating that he’s happy with the win and doesn’t care much for Zlatan’s opinion.

TFC is aiming to run the table and enter the playoffs as the six seed no one wants to see on the docket.





