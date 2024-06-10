Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants AC Milan to secure Sofyan Amrabat’s signature



Midfield was an area of weakness for Manchester United throughout the last campaign as the players failed to adjust to manager Erik ten Hag’s new playing style.

The Dutchman’s go-to midfield partnership of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro found it hard to play this high-transition style and the duo were exposed in the big games due to their lack of pace.

The Brazilian still ended up playing whenever fit and it was a major surprise to see him miss out for the biggest game of the season, the FA Cup final.

The manager opted to play Sofyan Amrabat from the start despite his shaky display a week ago in the season’s final game against Brighton.

Amrabat’s loan spell

The on-loan midfielder put in arguably his finest display in a red shirt with pundits and ex-professionals all praising his impact with clamour increasing for the club to make his loan deal permanent.

The Moroccan found it hard to adjust to the pace of the English top flight while his arrival on the back of not having a proper pre-season did not help either.

Playing the defensive midfielder as a left-back did very little for the Fiorentina ace’s confidence and at one point, it seemed like the club had committed a huge mistake.

But with Casemiro likely to leave Old Trafford, keeping the 27-year-old might not be the worst idea as he knows the manager and what is expected from him and hopefully, with a proper pre-season, he can truly show what he is capable of.

The player has expressed his desire to stay and the Red Devils only need to trigger the clause to make his move permanent. There is a lot of interest in Amrabat’s services, both in the Premier League and in Italy.

As reported by TMW, former United striker and current senior advisor at AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is interested in bringing the Morocco international to the San Siro.

The Swede believes the 2022 World Cup hero’s skillset is quite different to what is already available at Milan and his low-cost also makes him an attractive proposition with the 20-time English league champions unlikely to keep him.

“Sofyan Amrabat will return to Fiorentina, but in all likelihood he will not stay there. The midfielder would like to keep playing in the Premier League, where he didn’t shine much with United, except for the FA Cup match against neighbors City, which gave the Red Devils a trophy.

AC Milan want Amrabat

“The 25 million to reconfirm him – after the 10 million on loan last summer – appear far too much. So Amrabat will return to Italy with one year less on his contract, which expires in 2025, as well as the intention of playing the Champions League.

“In this sense, Milan could be a very welcome destination. Zlatan Ibrahimovic likes Amrabat and sees him as a different player from all those in the squad. The valuation is realistically between 10 and 15 million, while the salary is not a problem because in Viola he earned less than half of the 4 net in Manchester.”

United are reportedly planning to recruit more than one midfielder and if they keep Amrabat, maybe the need to add another additional midfielder will not remain.

The final budget and the new-look backroom staff will take the final call. All eyes are on the final outcome of the season review for now.

