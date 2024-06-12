Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to announce Paulo Fonseca’s arrival tomorrow

Paulo Fonseca will be officially unveiled as the new coach of Serie A giants Milan on Thursday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Portuguese tactician will be presented to the media by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the former Rossoneri striker who is now one of the technical directors at Milanello.

The Rossoneri have taken their time to appoint a successor to the ever popular Silvio Pioli, who left the club at the end of last season having delivered them into a Champions League place for the new campaign.

Fonseca, a surprise choice in the eyes of many Italian football watchers, spent two seasons in Serie A with Roma between 2019 and 2021 where he reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and will return to the peninsula after spending two seasons at the helm of Ligue 1 side Lille.

After the presentation, Fonseca is expected to sit down with Ibrahimovic and other Milan representatives, to discuss transfer targets for the new season.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN