Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Théo Hernandez and Mike Maignan will remain at AC Milan

Mike Maignan and Théo Hernandez are both focused on France’s upcoming Euro 2024 campaign. However, back in Italy, AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has clarified the pair’s club future.

Hernandez in particular is the subject of interest. The Frenchman has been touted to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Lucas Hernandez, and join Bayern Munich. L’Équipe reported last month that Théo Hernandez was looking to leave AC Milan this summer, however, the report also stated the Serie A side would not let him leave cheaply. The Rossoneri reportedly want around €80m to part ways with the France international, who looks set to start at left-back in Euro 2024.

Maignan, who will go into a major tournament as France’s No.1 for the first time next week, has also been linked with a move away from the San Siro, however, during the presentation of former Lille OSC manager Paulo Fonseca, Ibrahimovic has ruled out any departure.

“They are going to stay because they are under contract, because they are important players in the team, because they have already written history and because we want them to continue to write history,” said Ibrahimovic. The contracts of Hernandez and Maignan run until the summer of 2026.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle