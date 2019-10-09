Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out move back to Serie A or Premier League at statue unveiling

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the unveiling of his statue in Malmo: AP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is confident he could shine in Serie A and has refused to rule out a return to the highest level.

The 38-year-old former Sweden international spent four successful seasons playing at Inter and AC Milan in the Italian top flight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ibrahimovic is currently playing for LA Galaxy, where he has scored 35 times in 46 games, leading to questions being asked about his possible return to Italy.

When asked if he could still play in the Serie A, Ibrahmovic said: “Oh 100 per cent, I know I could still make the difference, both in Italy and in other countries.

“I’d do better than the players who are there now. My contract expires in December and I don’t know what will happen after that.”

The Swedish great returned to his hometown of Malmo earlier this week to unveil a bronze statue of himself.

The statue, which was commissioned by the Swedish FA in honour of their all-time record goalscorer, has taken four years to construct and stands at 8.9 feet tall.

“I am very happy and honoured, as it means I’ve left my mark and this will remain forever,” Ibrahimovic said at the event.

“Now that there are two Ibras, the world is a better place… and more dangerous! One is the original, the other will get to live forever. Some players get to win trophies, others have trophies and a statue.”