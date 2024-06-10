Zlatan Ibrahimovic recommends that AC Milan sign Sofyan Amrabat

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly ‘recommended’ that AC Milan attempt to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

Manchester United signed the defensive-midfielder on a season-long loan deal from Fiorentina last September, but he didn’t seem to settle into the team until the end of the season as he became an FA Cup winner.

Erik ten Hag didn’t use Amrabat in his preferred No.6 role until the season run-in, hence why the Moroccan kept Casemiro out of the team for the FA Cup final win over rivals Man City.

According to a report from TUTTO mercato WEB, former United striker Ibrahimovic has tipped Milan to sign Amrabat when the transfer window opens.

The Swede, who made 39 goalscoring contributions in 53 appearances for United, believes Milan should swoop for the experienced midfielder unless United take up the option to sign Amrabat permanently this summer.

However, they’ve yet to decide on whether to keep him.

United not ruling out Amrabat stay

The Reds are yet to rule out the possibility of activating the option to sign Amrabat on a permanent deal, as per the Manchester Evening News.

A decision is likely to be delayed until after the club have finalised Erik ten Hag’s future.

United have a clause in the Amrabat deal that they could sign him for £25m this summer.

