Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires shot at Cristiano Ronaldo: 'There is one Ronaldo, the Brazilian'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic called out Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn’t joined a Serie A team yet, but he’s already trash talking a future opponent. Ibrahimovic fired shots at Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the only Ronaldo that matters is Ronaldo Nazario.

Ibrahimovic made those comments during an interview with GQ Italia. Ibrahimovic was asked whether he would find the real Ronaldo in Italy, referencing Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic shut that idea down, saying, “There is one Ronaldo, the Brazilian,” according to as.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic also called out Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to sign with Juventus, saying it was a safe decision.

"He signed for a team that won Serie A seven times in a row. Going to a club like that is not a challenge," explained the 38-year-old. "If he really wanted a challenge, he should have gone to Juve when they were in Serie B."

That comment could shed light on which team Ibrahimovic will join in his return to Serie A. He’s already expressed a desire to go to a team that “has to win again,” so don’t expect him to join a frontrunner. A number of clubs are reportedly interested in Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is looking to return to Serie A after parting ways with the Los Angeles Galaxy in November. Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with the Galaxy.

It’s unclear which Serie A team Ibrahimovic will join, but he’s already guaranteed that team’s first game against Juventus will be must-see television.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: