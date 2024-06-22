Zirkzee: Why Milan have advantage over Man Utd in pursuit of Bologna striker

Though Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, Milan still have the upper hand despite the fact that an official agreement has not yet been reached.

Milan lead Manchester United in Zirkzee pursuit

Zirkzee is available this summer due to a release clause in his contract worth a reported €40m. However, there are also several costly commission fees attached to the transfer, which is why Milan have not yet reached an official agreement with Bologna.

Milan are prepared to activate the clause in the striker’s contract, but they are still working on lowering the commission fees, which is why there has not yet been a significant update in talks between them and Bologna.

Reports suggest that the player’s agent, Kira Joorabchian, is requesting €15m in fees in order to get the transfer completed.

However, the Rossoneri, as of a few weeks ago, have informally agreed personal terms with Zirkzee, who is reportedly keen to join Paulo Fonseca’s Milan.

That is not the case for Manchester United, who have shown an interest, but have not yet made a formal approach to either the player or to Bologna.