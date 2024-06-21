Zirkzee in stasis – Milan and Manchester United still in position

There is believed to be no significant progress on the Joshua Zirkzee situation, as Milan are still trying to lower the commission and Manchester United are only showing interest in the Bologna striker.

There were reports today from Sky Sports UK that Manchester United were preparing to activate the €40m release clause in his contract.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano assures that Bologna have not been informed of this, so it remains purely at the stage of showing interest.

Milan, on the other hand, already told Bologna weeks ago that they would pay the necessary figure and agreed personal terms with the Dutch striker.

Zirkzee commission is the only problem for Milan

The only issue holding up the transfer to San Siro is the €15m commission demanded by agent Kira Joorabchian, which Milan do not want to pay as a matter of principle.

It is not the first time the club has taken a stand against large commissions, which has seen them abandon deals in the past and even lose players as free agents.

Juventus and Arsenal are also showing interest, much like Manchester United, but the only club that has agreed personal terms with Zirkzee is Milan.

They therefore remain the favourites, but the hold-up is between Milan and his agent rather than the player or Bologna.