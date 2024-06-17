Zirkzee: Milan risk trouble from Thiago Motta’s Juventus

Milan may be on the cusp of snapping up Joshua Zirkzee but their slow progress in closing out a deal may give Juventus the chance to snatch the Bologna striker.

The Rossoneri have already clarified their intentions to activate the 23-year-old Dutch striker’s €40m release clause on July 1st and have been in talks with his representative Kia Joorabchian for a little while now, trying to resolve the issue of agent fees and commissions.

Joorabchian wants €15m as part of the Zirkzee deal, a figure Milan aren’t willing to pay, leaving the door open for Thiago Motta’s Juventus. The striker scored 12 goals and provided seven assists across 37 matches under the Italian-Brazilian coach at Bologna this season.

Zirkzee situation

Page 22 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Thiago Motta wants to be reunited with Zirkzee again and Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is hard at work, hoping to take advantage of Milan’s inability to finalise a deal.

The Old Lady are ready to return to the ring for the 23-year-old striker, who could act as a supporting figure to Dusan Vlahovic in the new tactical system in Turin.

Milan find themselves in an awkward position, especially as new coach Paulo Fonseca has asked for a centre forward with different characteristics, wanting a more clinical and decisive finisher.