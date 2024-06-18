Zirkzee – Manchester United threaten Milan, Juventus and Arsenal

The more Milan haggle over Joshua Zirkzee’s commission, the more they allow other clubs into the race for the Bologna striker, as now Manchester United are joining Juventus and Arsenal.

The Rossoneri had seemingly got everything under control with Zirkzee, agreeing personal terms with the player and the €40m release clause for his Bologna contract.

However, they are refusing to pay the €15m commission demanded by agent Kia Joorabchian and days of negotiations have gone by with no resolution.

Zirkzee all comes down to the commission

It was reported yesterday that Juventus were getting back into the hunt for Zirkzee, especially as they just appointed former Bologna coach Thiago Motta.

Arsenal never let go of their interest, but now Sky Sports Deutschland suggest Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit and would have very few qualms about paying the commission.

Zirkzee is said to have his heart set on Milan, also so he can work with his hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their staff, but the club has historically refused to pay exorbitant commissions to agents.

Joorabchian feels he deserves the commission because he is the one who got the €40m release clause written into the Bologna contract, therefore cutting a good €20m off his transfer fee.