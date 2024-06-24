Zirkzee and Guirassy to Demirovic and David: Milan striker carousel keeps turning

AC Milan’s pursuit of a new centre-forward has turned into a media-conducted soap opera, with a new name seemingly in the frame every day and old flames being re-lit all the time.

We must start the summary provided by our colleagues at SempreMilan.it – one based on information from reliable reports and our own sources – by outlining what we know to be the certainties in Milan’s chase.

Firstly, the fact that the Rossoneri are still looking for a centre-forward for next season is a given and they are willing to invest quite a large portion of the summer budget in order to get a player who can do the job for years to come.

Secondly, Geoffrey Moncada’s notebook has a long list of profiles, some very different from each other and some similar, but the idea is that if one operation falls through there is not a mass panic due to lack of alternative ideas.

Milan have already communicated to Bologna their intent to pay the €40m clause present in Zirkzee’s contract and already have a verbal agreement over personal terms with the player.

What’s holding back the deal is the request of his agent Kia Joorabchian on commissions. The first request for €15m was rejected and it will be necessary to negotiate with him before the deal can get over the line. So, who could the Plan B(s) be?

Guirassy re-emerges

According to what was stated by Sky Germany, Milan seem to be relaunching their attempts to sign Serhou Guirassy, ​​a 28-year-old Stuttgart striker with a very affordable price.

According to the report it is Arsenal, Chelsea, Milan and especially Borussia Dortmund that are still on the trail of the Guinean attacker, who scored 30 goals in 30 games last season in the Bundesliga and has a €17.5m release clause.

However, as we have learned, what makes the purchase of Guirassy difficult to complete is first of all the strong competition from various top clubs, including those from the Premier League who have vast financial resources.

The risk is not that an auction will erupt over his transfer fee but rather that his agent – knowing his client has a very affordably price, like with the Zirkzee situation – will push Guirassy towards who offers the most in salary and commissions.

Guirassy is asking for no less than €6m net per season from his next club and while it cannot be absolutely ruled out that Milan might pay that to the right target in the right circumstances, it is 50% more than what Zirkzee’s prospective contract entailed.

The wages and commissions are two factors which alone would be enough to eliminate Milan from the race, but the Rossoneri remain on the sidelines to understand the real intentions of the other clubs.

The feeling among the management is that the supposed presence of Premier League clubs is more of a power play from Guirassy’s agents than real competition, to either get Dortmund to push harder or to invite other suitors.

The wild card Fonseca likes

In any case, the Rossoneri are not left idle and are evaluating other alternatives for the attack. One of the most long-followed profiles is that of Armando Broja, but in the last few hours the Ermedin Demirovic hypothesis is gaining more and more traction.

According to what our team have learned, Milan have a concrete interest in the 26-year-old centre-forward, who scored 15 goals and 10 assists last season and was one of the stand-out strikers in the league.

The Bosnia international is considered by many to be the new Edin Dzeko, both for their shared nationality but also for the way they play. In fact, like his more famous compatriot, Demirovic often loves to drop in to contribute to the build-up, and he is aerially dominant.

This is a type of striker that Fonseca knows well having coached Dzeko at Roma before. According to what was stated by Sky, the asking price set Augsburg for Demirovic €25m, but our information suggests that it could be closed at around €18m.

What would complete the carousel cycle and bring things full circle would be if Jonathan David ended up signing from Lille, a name that Milan have been linked with window after window and who now finally seems to have an asking price that is in reach.

David’s name has never left the orbit of Moncada and co. who are known admirers. The likes of Chelsea are being linked in the Premier League, but again this could be less concrete than sources are making out, and thus it is a track to keep an eye on, or keep keeping an eye on we should say.