Zirkzee agrees personal terms with Milan, while Arsenal wait

Multiple reports claim Milan have agreed personal terms with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, so the only remaining issue is the commission demanded by his agent, as Arsenal and Manchester United wait.

The centre-forward has a €40m release clause in his contract, so there is no need for negotiations with the Rossoblu, as the price-tag is clear for all.

It is only about working out personal terms and the commission for agent Kia Joorabchian.

Milan solve first Zirkzee issue

According to Calciomercato.com and Sportitalia, Milan have already resolved one of those problems by agreeing a contract worth €4m per season.

Joorabchian had initially demanded a commission worth €15m, essentially a reward for getting that €40m release clause written into the deal with Bologna when moving from Bayern Munich.

Milan are trying to whittle that down to €10m commission and the talks are continuing in London with director Geoffrey Moncada.

Sky Sports UK report that Arsenal and Manchester United are waiting to see what happens, but at the pace with which the Rossoneri are working on this, it might be too late for them to stop Zirkzee going to San Siro this summer.