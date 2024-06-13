Zirkzee agent fees poses serious problem for Milan

Milan are willing to pay Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause but the costly agent commissions have started to stall things, reports suggest.

The Rossoneri have been closely following the 23-year-old Dutch striker for a long time now and are ready to activate his €40m release clause when it becomes active on July 1. He is keen on a move to the club, believing in their project and wanting to stay in Serie A.

Milan have now been wrestling with Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian, who wants around €15m in commissions and fees. The club have been in direct contact with the striker’s representative and SportItalia claimed that a deal could soon be found between the two parties.

Zirkzee stall?

Page 17 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Milan are not willing to pay the €15m requested by Zirkzee’s agent Joorabchian, believing the fee to be far too high considering how little he’s actually been involved in the possible deal.

Ready to sell Charles De Ketelaere to Atalanta, the Rossoneri are in a position to close out a deal for the Bologna striker but they’re not seemingly willing to pay so much in agent fees, which could cause a serious stall.