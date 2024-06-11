Zirkzee agent expected in Milan as Rossoneri’s plan B emerges

Joshua Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is expected in Milan in the coming days so he could meet the Rossoneri, who have also sounded out Girona ace Artem Dovbyk, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Milan’s priority is to sign a new centre forward in the summer transfer window and the Rossoneri have already informed Bologna that they are willing to match Zirkzee’s €40m clause.

However, the Serie A giants must deal with the striker’s agent, Joorabchian, who has requested a €15m commission to complete the transfer.

The Rossoneri want to lower the price to less than €10m. Given that Joorabchian is expected in Milan, the Serie A giants could hold face-to-face talks with the powerful agent in the coming days.

According to Sky, Joorabchian will be in Lombardy soon to complete the transfer of another client, Omari Forson, who is set to join Monza. This means he could also meet Milan to discuss Zirkzee.

Sky Sport adds that Milan has also identified a few alternatives, the primary one being Girona’s Dovbyk.

The Italian broadcasters claim the Rossoneri have the money to sign the Ukraine international, scorer of 25 goals in 41 appearances with Girona in 2023-24. However, the 26-year-old is Milan’s plan B, so Zirkzee remains the primary target for now.