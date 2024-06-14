Zionsville's Eugene Hilton Jr., son of former Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton, commits to Wisconsin

Zionsville High School junior Eugene Hilton (2) reacts after scoring during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Hamilton Southeastern High School, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

Eugene Hilton Jr. will be a Badger.

The Zionsville standout senior wide receiver announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Friday via his Instagram account, picking the Big Ten Conference program over a top seven of Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Ole Miss and Purdue.

Hilton, the son of former Colts’ star receiver T.Y. Hilton, is rated a four-star prospect on the 247sports composite list. He caught 46 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior.

Hilton, who is set to graduate early in December and enroll in college early, took an official visit to Wisconsin last week. Last month in an interview with IndyStar he cited his relationship with wide receivers’ coach Kenny Guiton, who was hired at Wisconsin in January after three years at Arkansas, as a reason for his interest in the Badgers.

“It’s a great relationship,” Hilton said of Wisconsin prior to his official visit. “I love talking to coach (Guiton), the receivers coach. He’s a fun guy. I like being around him the times we see each other and all that. I have a great relationship with him and a pretty good relationship with all the staff over there. … I’m really just looking forward to seeing Madison and seeing what they have to offer.”

Wisconsin’s recruiting class was ranked No. 13 in the country by 247sports prior to Hilton’s commitment. He is the No. 19 commitment in the class for the Badgers. Lawrence Central tight end Nizyi Davis is another in-state recruit in the class for Wisconsin.

