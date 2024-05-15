Zionsville duo have signing ceremony

May 15—Two Zionsville soccer standouts had a signing ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate their moving on to the next level.

Seniors Angelo Badalow (University of Providence) and Noah Almeida (Marian University) were honored during the ceremony at Zionsville Community High School.

"It's always exciting and fun to see this, especially knowing how hard they have worked to get here," Zionsville head coach Rob Jordan said. "This is a dream for these two guys to pursue the game at the next level, and they are excited. I'm looking forward to following these guys in the future."

Jordan said he also enjoys how a celebration like Tuesday can bring the entire program together.

The underclassmen see the upperclassmen have these opportunities, and it shows them the opportunities they have in front of them.

"They definitely look up and see what Noah and Angelo have done, and the guys that have gone on before," Jordan said. "It's always great that they have role models and they can see the potential and possibilities of pursuing collegiate soccer."

Badalow is heading to the University of Providence, an NAIA school in Montana.

The team finished 7-9-2 under head coach Will Hander last year.

Badalow less than a goal a game last year, making 43 saves and having nine shut outs.

"He follows the game well and he always has some great comments," Jordan said. "He is a funny guy and he always has little jabs and keeps the mood light. He was a great player for us."

Almeida is heading to Marian to play under James Jenkins. The Knights finished last season 12-5-2.

Almeida led the Eagles with nine goals and six assists this past season.

"He's played a lot of positions and battled through injuries over the years," Jordan said. "He came back and had a very strong senior year. He's just an extremely gifted soccer player, he finishes extremely well and was a huge asset for our team."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.