Zion Williamson wasted no time dunking all over the NBA preseason

ATLANTA — Welcome to the NBA, Zion Williamson. Take it easy on the rims.

Less than two minutes into his first NBA preseason game, in an otherwise meaningless matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Williamson threw down his (unofficial) first dunk, and man, was it glorious.

A few minutes later, the Pelicans’ newest star followed with an even more emphatic alley-oop dunk right down the heart of the paint, a full-on pump-jam that left the crowd OOOOOOHHHHHing like they’d been kicked.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zion confirmed still not human



(via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/J5pI8YEw49 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 7, 2019

Williamson finished his first quarter with seven points, all scored from close range, and three rebounds in addition to those two thunderdunks. Get used to seeing them for a long time to come.

Zion Williamson, pregame. (Getty)





____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports: