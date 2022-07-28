Zion Williamson's contract calls for periodic weigh-ins, includes weight and body fat goal

Zion Williamson signed a five-year designated maximum rookie contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth approximately $193 million on his 22nd birthday.

The contract has a clause to incentivize Williamson to keep his weight and body fat under control.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft will be mandated to periodic weigh-ins throughout the length of the contract. According to NOLA.com, Williamson's total weight and body fat percentage must come below 295 or the amount of guaranteed money in his deal will decrease.

Williamson fractured his right foot in July 2021 and reported to training camp in September well over 300 pounds, The Times-Picayune reported. He reportedly played his one season at Duke at 285 pounds.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has struggled to keep his weight under control.

STAY UP TO DATE: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

He has struggled to stay in shape since his rookie season and has been shut down due to poor conditioning.

The forward sat the remaining of the Summer League, as his conditioning was a concern for the Pelicans.

He missed 44 games in his rookie season after tearing his lateral meniscus in his right knee during the preseason.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season with knee and ankle injuries but has been cleared to play next season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zion Williamson's contract includes weight, body fat clause