Zion Williamson was never cleared for 5-on-5 drills while trying to return from hamstring injury

New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson said he needed to "feel like Zion" to return from his hamstring injury, but it appears that wasn't the only thing holding him back. Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters Friday that Williamson was never cleared for 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills after re-aggravating his injury.

The news doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. There were reports Monday that indicated Williamson was not close to a return. Williamson spoke Tuesday, saying he felt fine physically and that he needed to "feel like Zion" in order to return.

Williamson has not played for the Pelicans since sustaining a hamstring injury during a Jan. 2 game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team initially said Williamson would be reevaluated in three weeks. A month later, the team pushed back that timeline.

At some point during his initial recovery, Williamson was able to take part in 3-on-3 drills but re-aggravated the injury.

To be clear:



Never cleared this time around. Zion made it to 3-on-3 work prior to the re-injury.



Griff was talking about the latest step. Zion made it to some 3-on-3 work but didn't take the step after that to progress. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 14, 2023

That setback occurred Feb. 12. Since then, the Pelicans have continued to push back Williamson's timeline. The re-aggravation is ultimately what kept Williamson from returning at the end of the regular season.

When on the court, Williamson proved he was still capable of putting up excellent numbers. He averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game before the injury. That performance earned Williamson a starting spot in the All-Star Game. He was unable to play at the event due to his hamstring injury.

Zion Williamson was never approved for 5-on-5 drills in his latest attempt to recover from a hamstring injury. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pelicans in a tough spot with Zion Williamson heading into the offseason

It's yet another disappointing end to the season for Williamson. Since being selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has spent a lot of time rehabbing from various injuries. He played in just 24 games as a rookie due to a knee injury, missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury and was limited to 29 games this season due to his hamstring.

The team signed Williamson to a massive $193 million extension in June, and will now need to figure out a way to keep him on the court. First, though, the team needs Williamson to make enough progress from the current hamstring issue that he can participate in drills. Once that happens, he and the team will have to come up with a conditioning plan.

Williamson isn't the only Pelicans player who will enter the offseason on the shelf. C.J. McCollum will likely undergo thumb surgery after the season ends. There was also a report McCollum is dealing with a torn labrum. McCollum played through both injuries in an attempt to push the Pelicans to the playoffs. It's unclear how much time McCollum will miss, especially if he needs to have shoulder surgery.

Thanks to McCollum — and Brandon Ingram — the Pelicans finished 42-40 despite Williamson's injuries. Getting Williamson back on the court with those two would go a long way toward the Pelicans reclaiming a playoff spot during the 2023-24 NBA season, but that's a risky thing to depend on considering Williamson's injury history.