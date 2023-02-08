Zion Williamson to miss All-Star Game, will have hamstring injury re-evaluated after break

Zion Williamson's absence due to a hamstring injury will reportedly continue into the All-Star Game.

The New Orleans Pelican star, voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, will miss his team's next three games and will have his hamstring injury re-evaluated after the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game.



Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before ASG.



Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 8, 2023

That gives the NBA three All-Star starters to replace now, as Stephen Curry (leg) and Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) had already been ruled out for the game.

Zion Williamson remains injured

Williamson has not played since he pulled up limping in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2. The Pelicans announced the next day he would be re-evaluated in three weeks, but more than five weeks have now passed since the injury.

The Pelicans, who entered that game against the Sixers third in the Western Conference standings at 23-13, have struggled heavily since Williamson went down. The team's record now sits at 29-27, eighth in the West and among the eight teams in the conference with between 26 and 28 losses.

Williamson, who has also missed multiple games each this season due to hip injury, a foot injury and health and safety protocols, is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season while shooting 60.8% from the field. He has played 114 NBA games total in his professional career.

Despite those persistent injury struggles, he remains one of the NBA's most popular players, as evidenced by his All-Star starter selection.