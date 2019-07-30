Zion Williamson teases football fans, plays catch with Drew Brees at Saints camp

Zion Williamson is a talent unlike any ever seen on an NBA court.

His unique combination of size, strength, athleticism and skill led to his selection as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans and will make him a must-watch player the moment he steps on the court this fall.

A 6-7, 285-pound athlete who can run with players 100 pounds lighter and leap out of the gym, Williamson has left football fans wondering what if.

What if set up on the edge to torment opposing quarterbacks? What if he lined up on the other side of the ball and ran routes as a massive offensive target? With his unique set of ball skills, tight end seems to be his most natural football fit.

Zion shows up at Saints camp

For the betterment of basketball, the NBA — not the NFL — will be the beneficiary of his gifts. But on Monday, he gave Saints fans a taste of what could have been when he accepted Drew Brees’ invitation to participate in a Saints quarterback challenge at the team’s training camp.

He didn’t run routes with the Saints offense. But he looked a natural fit playing catch with Brees.

He also showed off a massive arm of his own.

Brees has made some special connections with some of the game’s great tight ends including Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham.

Williamson looks like he would fit right in.

Alas, New Orleans sports fans will have to settle for watching his transcendent talent in a Pelicans uniform.

