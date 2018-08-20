Zion Williamson steals the show as Duke crushes McGill

(Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Much of the hype around Duke’s exhibition tour through Canada has been centered around Canadian phenom R.J. Barrett, and for good reason. The Mississauga native dropped 34 points in his NCAA debut last week against Ryerson, flashing the talent that currently has him pegged to go first overall in the 2019 NBA draft.

But Barrett isn’t the only Duke freshman who’s been making noise north of the border. Sharing the preseason spotlight is Zion Williamson, a hyper-athletic big man who wrapped up his three-game Canadian foray with 36 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 103-58 win over the McGill Redman on Sunday night.

Williamson, who is easily one of the most athletic NBA prospects that we’ve ever seen, put all of his jaw-dropping talent on display against McGill, putting together a highlight reel that’s been making the rounds Monday morning on social media.





We all knew he could dunk, and anyone who has seen Williamson boxing out in the paint knows the young man can haul in rebounds with the best of them, but Zion’s been flashing a scoring touch off the dribble that’s sure to give opposing coaches nightmares in the upcoming season. And he’s apparently got scoop layups for days, allowing him to take off from nearly any distance and finish at the rim.

Duke can thank Barrett for one of the most successful foreign tours in NCAA history, but the team’s three-game stint in Canada will also be remembered for Williamson’s monstrous introduction to the college basketball ranks.