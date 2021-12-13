Zion Williamson has skipped workouts during rehab?

The New Orleans Pelicans may need an Excedrin with how many headaches they have been getting from Zion Williamson lately. Pelicans beat writer Jake Madison made troubling revelations this week about Williamson’s work ethic. He said in a tweet that Williamson has skipped workouts in his rehab. Madison also said that the former No. 1 overall pick fell asleep during a recent team film session.

Zion or not, losing to the Spurs and Rockets is terrible. – 9:09 PM

With Zion news, it’s time to reset expectations for the season. If Pels manage to get to the play-in, great. Here are my questions for 2 of the key Pelicans moving forward. This is a time where freedom to make mistakes (w/ less pressure to win) could pay dividends in future – MP pic.twitter.com/XkvXHrGxTX – 4:48 PM

How the #Pelicans fan base has returned to its avid support of the team, Zion, & BI over the last couple weeks despite the national narrative that Z is overweight & the Pels should tank is what this city is about. I’m so proud to cover this team. It is truly Pels 12 vs The World – 3:03 PM

Guillory: Zion Williamson won’t save the 2021-22 Pelicans. It’s time to prepare for what’s next theathletic.com/3010762/2021/1… – 10:36 AM

Well, the NBA’s flagship pregame show just did a 2 1/2 minute segment on Zion never playing for the Pelicans again and the team moving to Seattle.

Another brutal night for the Pelicans. – 8:46 PM

that’s a pretty consequential conversation they just had on-air during the first ABC NBA Countdown pregame show of the season, about why/if Zion doesn’t play again for the Pelicans and a “Seattle on Line 1”. yikes. – 8:28 PM

Zion Williamson’s return delayed (again), workouts scaled back due to foot issue nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/11/zio… – 8:16 PM

New column on @TheAthletic: Zion Williamson won’t save the 2021-22 Pelicans. It’s time to prepare for what’s next theathletic.com/3010762/2021/1… – 7:43 PM

Zion Williamson had a setback on his injured right foot, and there’s no telling when he might be back. He has missed more games than he’s played in as a pro, a disparity that’s only going to get larger.

How we got to this unfortunate place: nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:30 PM

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson to reduce training for ‘extended period’ after foot rehab setback theathletic.com/news/pelicans-… – 4:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans say that Zion Williamson has “shown a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.”

Man, I feel bad for Zion and hope this isn’t the story of his career with all these constant injuries. – 4:28 PM

The entire Zion storyline really really sucks and is genuinely painful to follow. – 4:12 PM

Once Zion didn’t return to practice last Thursday, that felt like a tipping point.

Today’s update almost feels like a surrender.

Who would’ve thought a late July foot surgery would linger this long? – 4:03 PM

Shaping up to be a lost year for Zion, Pelicans. Pels have the third worst record in the NBA. If foot issues linger deep into January, wouldn’t be a surprise to see Zion shut down. – 4:02 PM

Pelicans say Zion Williamson has “persistent soreness in his right foot” and that he had medical imaging that showed a “regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.” So, Pelicans say Zion’s “volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period.” – 4:00 PM

Tests indicate Zion Williamson is experiencing “regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal,” per Pelicans. Zion’s rehab will be scaled back for an extended period. – 3:59 PM

Here’s the official statement from the Pelicans on Zion Williamson’s foot pic.twitter.com/Ftbcpy9gtF – 3:59 PM

Pelicans statement on Zion Williamson: “After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot … (imaging) showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.” Williamson’s training will be reduced for an extended period “for further bone healing,” team says. – 3:58 PM

Looking forward to explaining the whole mess of the Zion situation to the bartender at Mister Mao tonight and how it’s everyone’s fault – 3:58 PM

Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging that showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal, the Pelicans say. His training intensity will be reduced for an extended period, helping his bone heal. – 3:58 PM

Pelicans just sent out an email about Zion Williamson – 3:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson experienced a setback, team says. His foot showed a regression in the bone healing and training will be reduced for an extended period. – 3:57 PM

the season is pretty enjoyable, which is wild when you consider the amount of talent that’s entirely off screen: zion, kawhi, kyrie, klay, simmons, etc. – 3:42 PM

Zion Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @NOLAnews. He is still experiencing soreness in his right foot. Forward has missed more games (87) than he’s played in (85) since the Pels took him No. 1 overall. – 3:41 PM

Zion Williamson will be dialed back in his rehab process from surgery on his fractured right foot. Williamson’s bone has not healed the way the team expected and he will take some time off before proceeding, sources tell ESPN.

It’s unclear when he will return to the court. – 3:39 PM

Zion Williamson is still experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for the time being, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. – 3:37 PM

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. – 3:37 PM

Report: Zion Williamson weighed 330 pounds nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/rep… – 11:40 AM

