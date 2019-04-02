Report: Bidding war for Zion Williamson's first shoe deal could match LeBron James, Kevin Durant

In all likelihood, Zion Williamson is headed to the NBA after one of the most electric seasons in college basketball history. However, his big payday won’t be when he signs with whichever team wins the upcoming NBA draft lottery.

Rather, it will likely be when he signs his shoe deal, and that day could be coming very soon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zion Williamson’s upcoming gargantuan shoe deal

Going beyond the fact that Williamson, who will likely win a number of National Player of the Year awards, is simply really good at basketball, he was also the most exciting player in the country this year. No college player can match Williamson’s dunking prowess or social media clout. Very few pro players can even do so.

All of that adds up to the fact that whoever wins Williamson’s shoe sponsorship is going to be a very big deal. How big? One breakdown from ESPN has “many in the sneaker industry” speculating that Williamson’s deal will make him one of the three highest-paid rookie endorsers ever, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Sonny Vaccaro, the former Nike and Adidas executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal, went even further:

"In my lifetime, I think it's going to be the biggest bidding war ever done," said Sonny Vaccaro, the famed former marketing executive with Nike, Adidas and Reebok. "I would put them all on go."

Who could land Zion’s shoe deal?

There are reportedly six different brands that could go after Williamson once he officially turns pro: Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma and Anta. All six represent very different opportunities for Williamson, but each one of them would likely represent a massive payday.

Story continues

Vaccaro cites Nike and its deep pockets as the favorite to land Williamson and ESPN cited additional speculation that the company could try to sign him to Air Jordan rather than the main brand. However, it’s also worth noting that Williamson first broke out on the Adidas circuit and could still personally favor the brand.

Williamson is reportedly expected to ink a deal by the draft lottery on May 14.

There’s also a chance Williamson could receive a signature shoe right out of the gate, which would be quite something given that there are only 17 active players in the NBA with signature shoes, per ESPN’s count.

People are going to want to buy a Zion Williamson sneaker. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

None of this should be a surprise. Williamson was responsible for the biggest sneaker news of the year when a pair of his Nikes blew out and caused him to sprain his knee, and those shoes are now reportedly valued at $250,000. Williamson is an exceedingly rare talent, and one perfectly built for a sneaker brand.

We’ll see how much that ends up costing.

More from Yahoo Sports: