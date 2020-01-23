Zion Williamson scores 1st NBA points in long-awaited Pelicans debut

The wait is over.

In a moment the NBA and the city of New Orleans have been deprived of for three months, rookie sensation Zion Williamson made his Pelicans debut on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson was introduced as a member of the starting lineup.

Zion finally taking center stage 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fY0M8xxAQM — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2020

Limited action from the start

But his first bucket would have to wait as his initial stint on the court was brief and scoreless as he went to the bench at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter having missed his only shot.

He got on the board when he returned to the court in the second quarter with a putback layup for his first NBA points.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said before the game that Williamson wouldn’t have a minutes limit, but would initially play in short bursts. He appears to be sticking to that plan.

Williamson finished the first half with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist over eight minutes, having played the first four minutes of each quarter.

A long time coming

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke, Williamson hasn’t played since suffering a meniscus tear in the preseason. Initially projected to return by mid-December, Williamson made his debut 45 games into the 82-game regular season as the Pelicans approached the health of their prized rookie with extreme caution.

Williamson has been seen dunking during Pelicans warmups for weeks, but the team held off on his debut to ensure that he got in practice time and worked his way into game shape.

Zion Williamson is officially an NBA player (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Entering the NBA with the most hype of any rookie since LeBron James, his presence has been notably absent through the first half of the season. The NBA built a significant chunk of its prime-time schedule around showcasing Williamson and the Pelicans.

Instead, national audiences have been treated to a young Pelicans team with talent but not ready to compete as they’ve gotten off to a 17-27 start.

The league was ready more than ready on Wednesday as 120 credentialed media showed up at the Smoothie King center to cover Williamson, dwarfing the usual media audience of 20 for a Pelicans home game, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Despite the slow start, the Pelicans are still in play for the No. 8 seed in the West, which they trailed by 3.5 games entering Wednesday.

With veteran point guard Jrue Holiday playing some of the best ball of his career and third-year forward Brandon Ingram breaking out at an All-Star level, the Pelicans will be interesting to watch with the addition of Williamson to the lineup.

