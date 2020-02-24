Zion Williamson rips ball away from rebounder, drops defender with move, dunks a lot

Zion Williamson is must-watch television already

Healthy and finally on the court for just 12 games, he is growing more comfortable and improving each night. Zion averaged 27.4 points per game over his last five games, shooting 63.1 percent, and pulling down 3.4 offensive rebounds a game.

And if he doesn’t get the rebound, he’ll just rip it away from the guy who did, as he did against the Warriors Sunday.





Every Zion game feels like a highlight factory. Against the Warriors, he also dropped a defender.

And, of course, there were the monster dunks.





The Pelicans are 4-1 in their last five games with a +9.9 net rating. They sit just 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West, and the Grizzlies have the toughest remaining schedule in the West while the Pelicans have the easiest.

Which is to say, Zion might be able to lead New Orleans to the playoffs.

Either way, it will be impossible not to watch.