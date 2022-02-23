Zion Williamson reached out to CJ McCollum, but ex-teammate JJ Redick isn't impressed

After apparent silence between the two of them since he arrived in New Orleans, Zion Williamson has reached out to new teammate CJ McCollum.

McCollum was traded to the Pelicans earlier this month, and has only played five games with the team before the All-Star break. McCollum then revealed during the All-Star events on Saturday night that he had yet to speak with Williamson — who is still injured and has yet to play with the team this season.

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly,” McCollum said on TNT . “I’ve spoken with some people close to him and I look forward to sitting down with him sooner [rather] than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I’m gonna get to the bottom of it.”

Though the details of their conversation aren’t known, Williamson reached out to McCollum after those comments and the two have spoken, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

As reported on NBA Today: CJ McCollum told ESPN that since his interview over the weekend with the TNT Crew, Zion Williamson reached out and the two have spoken. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 22, 2022

Williamson is still recovering after he sustained a foot injury over the summer and needed surgery. He was supposed to be ready to go by the start of the season, but he’s faced multiple setbacks in his rehab that has kept him out. He also reportedly showed up to practice before the season at one point weighing more than 300 pounds.

Williamson has left New Orleans to focus on his rehab, and he reportedly may need a second foot surgery — which would undoubtedly delay his return even further.

JJ Redick slams Zion on ‘First Take’

Though he’s no longer part of the Pelicans and now works as an analyst at ESPN, JJ Redick laid into his former teammate on “First Take” on Tuesday.

Redick, who played parts of two seasons alongside Williamson before he retired, said that Williamson just isn’t invested — and hasn’t been throughout his entire NBA career.

Story continues

“There's a responsibility that you have as an athlete when you play a team sport to be fully invested," Redick said on ESPN . "You're fully invested in your body, you're fully invested in your work and you're fully invested in your teammates. That is your responsibility, and we have not seen that from Zion."

Redick also said that he actually called out Williamson in front of the Pelicans during his rookie season.

“This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again,” Redick said on ESPN . “I was his teammate, I can describe him as a detached teammate. That is an accurate statement.”

If Williamson can get back on the court, Redick knows how much of an impact he can have for New Orleans. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds last season, after all.

His off-court issues, however, are overshadowing his game in Redick’s eyes.

"Yes, he's been amazing when he's been on the court, 100%. He's amazing to watch,” Redick said on ESPN . “There's no one that can do what he does on a basketball court ... but as a teammate, there is a pattern of behavior, as a fully invested individual in New Orleans, there's a pattern of behavior. This is worrisome.”