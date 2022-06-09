Zion Williamson ‘in phenomenal shape’?

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been at the Pelicans practice facility consistently since the season ended. I’m hearing from people that have seen Zion and they say he looks to be in phenomenal shape.

An all-smile Zion Williamson is putting in some off-season work at Pelicans facilities in NOLA. Zion is on his way to in-action return next season after he sat out in 2021-22 season due to injury. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/83Nqp9wGQl – 5:40 PM

Trade value ranking for Zion Williamson…

(He would be fourth among power forwards).

Nuggets are hosting a draft workout tomorrow followed by an interview with GM Calvin Booth. Participants:

• David Roddy, Colorado State

• Wendell Moore, Duke

• Jake Laravia, Wake Forest

• Josh Minott, Memphis

• Jermaine Samuels, Villanova

• Lucas Williamson, Loyola – 6:26 PM

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Zion is determined to prove to the league and his teammates that he is 100% ready to go this year. And by the looks of it currently, it appears he is on his way to being the force he was 2 years ago. -via Twitter / June 9, 2022

Bill Simmons on Zion Williamson: I heard he dropped 24 pounds. -via Spotify / March 12, 2022