Report: Zion Williamson's season debut could come within a month

The New Orleans Pelicans might finally be on the verge of getting their star rookie back on the court.

Zion Williamson is scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday and could make his NBA regular season debut in January, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania.

“I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.”



As the calendar shifts to 2020, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares the latest on the Pelicans No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/uEMBtBocIw — Stadium (@Stadium) December 31, 2019

“Williamson is expected to return to his first practice shortly after the New Year on Wednesday and I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for Williamson,” Charania said. “The Pelicans have been cautious with Williamson this entire time ever since he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee in October and underwent surgery that sidelined him indefinitely.”

If Williamson can return to practice on Wednesday, his debut might not be far behind. The Pelicans have been previously reported to be hoping for Williamson to participate in two or three practices to be medically cleared.

One of the most hyped rookies in recent memories could be on the way back. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Williamson’s debut can’t come soon enough for the Pelicans, who would receive a boost from both his presence on the court and increased interest in what is increasingly looking like a lost season for a once-hopeful playoff contender.

The Pelicans sit at 11-23 and 14th place in the Western Conference as of New Year’s Eve, though they have won their last four games with wins over multiple teams on track for the playoffs.

Williamson likely won’t single-handedly push the Pelicans back into playoff contention, but anyone who watched him at Duke last year will know he’ll still be worth watching.

