Zion Williamson, of course, leads Yahoo Sports’ top 30 NBA draft prospects

Zion Williamson is still the best prospect in this year’s NBA draft, which takes place June 20 in New York, but this is a weaker point-guard class than normal, so a few shooting guards and wings are jumping the ranks ahead of point guards such as Darius Garland and Coby White.

The top of the list may look familiar, but remember, this is not a mock draft. This is a look at the best available prospects, with no regard to draft order or team needs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zion Williamson may have the skills to change a franchise. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

1. Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

Williamson is potentially a once-in-a-generation type of player who will bring a surge in ticket sales and national interest. He’d also be the favorite in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, if he decides to compete in it.

2. Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

The “point god” is a true student of the game and is the best passer in the draft. With the way the NBA game is headed, he could be a big-time difference-maker down the road in the vein of John Wall and Russell Westbrook.

3. RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

The fiery guard is a bully in the lane and always looking to finish with his left hand. He has a high basketball IQ, and with his long frame he can defend the one, two or three.

4. De’Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

Hunter shot 52 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range in a competitive ACC conference and led his team to a national title.

5. Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke

In high school, Reddish was a pure scorer who shot over everyone with his 6-foot-7 frame. He had a disappointing year at Duke but look for him to bounce back in the pros.

6. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

He has great size for a shooting guard, and the Big 12 Player of the Year was one of the best defenders in the league.

7. Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Story continues

Garland is super quick and a true floor general who is excellent at finding teammates in transition.

8. Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

A raw, talented center with good hands around the basket. His ceiling is pretty high, but he is a project.

9. Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

Little is a mini combination of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. He’s very athletic and powerful in the lane.

10. PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

A strong defensive power forward who has a nice 3-point touch for a big.

11. Coby White, PG, North Carolina

A shoot-first point guard who can knock it down from all over the floor.

12. Sekou Doumbouya, PF, Limoges France

The highest-rated overseas player, Doumbouya is a good rebounder and defender who has the skill set to be a solid NBA forward.

13. Kevin Porter, SF, USC

Porter is a great iso guard who can get a shot off when the shot clock is winding down. He’s strong in the lane and good in transition with his speed and ability to finish at the rim.

14. Bol Bol, C, Oregon

Bol has unlimited potential at the next level. He’s a 7-2 center who can handle the ball and knock it down from deep.

15. Cam Johnson, SF, North Carolina

The senior is NBA-ready because of his vast experience at the college level and possesses the skills of a modern NBA wing.

16. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

One of the smoothest shooting guards in this class, Langford should bounce back after battling a hand injury last season.

17. Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

Johnson is a tough, versatile player with strong mid-range and 3-point games.

18. Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

The embodiment of “positionless basketball,” Hachimura can be used at multiple positions at the next level.

19. Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

Thybulle was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was also named first-team All-Pac-12. He could be one of the most complete players in the draft and could have a long NBA career ahead of him.

20. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Edwards hit his stride in the tournament and showed what kind of shooter he could be by dropping 42 points against both Tennessee and Virginia, two tough, defensive-minded teams.

21. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

A versatile guard who had to play the point and the two, Alexander-Walker has the potential to be a solid contributor.

22. Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

Horton-Tucker can slide from guard to forward and has a strong midrange jumper off the dribble.

23. Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

Herro is a pure shooter who can get hot and has the confidence to let it fly from all over the court.

Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke is an older prospect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

24. Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

Clarke is smooth in the pick-and-roll, and at 23 years old, he has the experience to step in right away and help a team.

25. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

Fernando has great size (6-10, 240) and can battle down low defensively.

26. Louis King, SF, Oregon

A wing with size and length, the 6-9 King can get up and down the court with ease and defend twos and threes with his long wingspan and athleticism.

27. KZ Okpala, PF, Stanford

A slasher in the lane, there’s a lot of upside in Okpala’s game. His midrange game is strong, and he shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range at Stanford.

28. Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

A raw, talented guard, Dort has flashed potential and has the makeup to be an NBA shooting guard.

29. Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

The junior’s basketball IQ, toughness and experience make him a good addition to any NBA team.

30. Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

Gafford has the size and strength (6-11, 233) to go head-to-head with NBA bigs.

More from Yahoo Sports: