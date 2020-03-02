Zion Williamson the next Carmelo Anthony? The numbers don't lie

At just 19 years old, Zion Williamson is drawing comparisons to Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, who had a plethora of career milestones before he even hit his 20s.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie has been dismantling NBA record books and teenage Melo would be shook.

Against the Lakers on February 25, Zion dropped 29 points on LeBron and the Lake Show to notch his ninth-straight game with 20 points or more. The last teenager to accomplish such a feat? Melo himself.

Zion Williamson has scored 20 points in 9 straight games.



According to @EliasSports, that's tied with Carmelo Anthony (who did so twice) for the longest 20-point streak by a teenager in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/vKscu6cFEe



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 26, 2020

Most consecutive 20-point games by a teenager:



10* - Zion Williamson

9 - Carmelo Anthony (2x)

7 - LeBron James

7 - Anthony



* active streak pic.twitter.com/p08ob8Duox













— Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 29, 2020

Zion was unleashed by the Pelicans once again on Sunday. He exploded for 35 points against the Lakers, tying Anthony's scoring for most points in a game scored against the Lakers by a teenager.

Zion tied Carmelo for the most points in a game vs. the Lakers by a teenager with 35 points last night. pic.twitter.com/DFmGC7C838 — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2020

Melo may be 35 now and an NBA veteran, but he's shown his bag of tricks is still full. Anthony cooked the young rook with this ruthless jab step in the Trail Blazers 128-115 loss to the Pelicans in February.

Melo hits Zion with the jab step, promptly schools the rookie pic.twitter.com/tvENcFNTmf — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 22, 2020

Vintage Melo.

The only lingering question is whether or not Zion can do something Melo has never done before and that's win NBA Rookie of the Year. In his inaugural season with the Denver Nuggets, Melo averaged 21.0 points per game while shooting 77 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the arc. He tacked on 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Despite scoring more than any rookie that year, LeBron James took home the ROTY nod.

Zion's stat sheet is eerily similar. He's currently averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from three-point range. He's adding 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Pelicans.

It's possible Zion could be snubbed as ROTY because his AAU teammate Ja Morant has also been playing at a high level for Memphis. Morant emerged as a favorite to take home the hardware and has definitely lived up to his hype as No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft. He's averaging 17.7 points and 7.0 assists per game entering Monday, and the Grizzlies currently hold a three-game lead over the Pelicans.

