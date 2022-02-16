Zion Williamson may need second surgery on his right foot

Williamson was supposed to return to practice in December, but he began experiencing soreness in his right foot. That month, he flew to Los Angeles to have an injection to promote healing. It is possible he will need a second surgery on his right foot, sources said, but nothing has been decided.

Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The Pelicans "won" the draft lottery in 2019, but they've lagged behind the Grizzlies. On Zion and Ja and the other differences between two small-market Southern teams:

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Before Zion even played, the Pelicans moved 12,000 season tickets. Then they got hit w/ injuries to their star player and COVID.



The Pelicans were intrigued by the possibility of pairing AAU teammates Williamson and Morant together in 2019, sources said. They had the Nos. 1 and 4 picks entering that draft. They offered the Grizzlies multiple packages that included the No. 4 pick. All of their offers were rebuffed. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 16, 2022

Christian Clark: David Griffin says Zion Williamson will have another round of medical imaging done likely toward the end of next week. He says Trajan Langdon recently met with him in person. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / February 10, 2022

Oleh Kosel: Willie Green says in pregame that he’s had several conversations with Zion and he’s reiterating just how difficult it’s been for Williamson to be held down by this foot injury for such a lengthy period of time. -via Twitter @OlehKosel / January 6, 2022