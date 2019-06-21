Zion Williamson needs to be convinced to do the NBA dunk contest

When Zion Williamson dunks next season, it will be during a New Orleans Pelicans game. Williamson hasn’t been in the pros for a full day yet, but he’s already leaning toward skipping out on the dunk contest.

Williamson reiterated that point multiple times Thursday night. He told Yahoo Sports’ own Krysten Peek he didn’t think he was going to do it. He did, however, leave the possibility that he could change his mind, saying “If somebody can change my mind, I’ll do it.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He said the same thing to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel on Wednesday. In both cases, Williamson left the door open, but was leaning no.

Though the 18-year-old Williamson hasn’t played a single game in the NBA, there’s still a push for him to participate in the dunk contest. He showed the ability to throw down some massive dunks while at Duke. There was also that video of Williamson breaking the basket during a pickup game.

What’s it going to take for Williamson to change his mind? He hasn’t revealed that just yet.

Thankfully, there’s still plenty of time for someone to break through to Williamson. His inclusion in the dunk contest might not be important to some, but it could draw casual NBA fans to tune into the event for the first time.

Maybe that won’t be what convinces Williamson, but it has to be worth something, right?

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: