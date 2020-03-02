Most postgame jersey exchanges end in a two-way deal with both parties swapping their game-worn uniform top.

But that wasn't the case when former Wizard Javale McGee sought out Zion Williamson after the Lakers' 122-114 win over the Pelicans on Sunday. Instead, Williamson surrendered his jersey, exchanged a brief handshake with McGee and walked away without anything in return.

JaVale McGee just asked for Zion Williamson's jersey. Zion gave it to him and walked away. pic.twitter.com/FirLyGDc6V — Zach Brook (@ZBrook) March 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Duke star had just gone toe-to-toe with LeBron James, scoring a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting in 33 minutes. James finished with a triple-double, scoring 34 points, dishing 13 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds.

But instead of James being the postgame trading partner for the budding NBA superstar, it was McGee, a career role player who scored eight points on Sunday night.

Williamson's reluctance to swap jerseys didn't come from any type of personal policy as he's shown in the past that he's willing to do so with the right player. He swapped his jersey on Jan. 31 with Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick behind Williamson in the 2019 draft and an emerging star in his own right.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Zion Williamson gives Javale McGee his jersey in one-sided postgame exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington