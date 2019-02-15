Zion Williamson on the football field? Clemson's Dabo Swinney is thinking about it

Zion Williamson is taking over college basketball one monstrous dunk by another booming block at a time. He dented a basketball, for goodness sake.

While the freshman is leading the Duke Blue Devils (22-2) to the NCAA tournament, others are wondering: What if he were on the gridiron instead of the court?

Swinney keeping a spot open

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney knows a thing or many about talented football players. The Tigers have two national titles in four consecutive trips to the big game, the last in part because of some key, talented freshmen.

Dreams of Zion Williamson on a football field dance in some people’s heads. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

And for nine consecutive years at least four Tigers have been taken in the NFL draft. They’ll add to that mark this spring.

The Tigers’ recruiting class is set for this autumn, but there’s one player Swinney still has his eye on and he shared it with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on the latter’s radio show Thursday.

If Zion played 🏈: TE? LB? QB? RB? All of them? Dabo Swinney and The Goat discuss. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 For more: 6 PM ET (Sirius/XM Ch. 84) pic.twitter.com/0nQi1ApXPl — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 14, 2019





“The only guy I think could be better with him as a freshman is that Zion kid you got,” Swinney joked. “I’d put him at tight end or wideout or [defensive] end. Wherever he wanted to play. I might put him at quarterback.”

Krzyzewski offered an idea: How about the wildcat?

“Put in the wildcat, no doubt, no doubt,” Swinney said over laughs.

Swinney isn’t the only one

Yahoo Sports experts Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel discussed where Williamson would play on The Yahoo Sports College Podcast.

"I would draft him in the top 10 to play football right now." @DanWetzel, @YahooForde and @PeteThamel debate where Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) would play on the football field: https://t.co/8aALsBVcop pic.twitter.com/IY8A05oIFQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 13, 2019





Forde would put him at either tight end, offensive tackle or defensive tackle. Wetzel wants him as his defensive end.

“The explosion? Holy cow,” Wetzel said. “I would draft him in the top 10 to play football right now.”

The body of a football player

Williamson has drawn comparisons to LeBron James (for hype and attention), Charles Barkley, Blake Griffin and more. He’s listed at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, a rare blend of stature and bulk. Combined with his constant energy on the court, it’s clear why we’re considering what could be.

He’s seven inches taller than Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and two inches taller than former Green Bay Packers star Reggie White, to whom Wetzel compared the Duke freshman.

He’d have the power to block people, the size to block passes and the zing to keep going through 60 full minutes. We might not put him at quarterback, though it would be interesting to see what Williamson did with a Donald or JJ Watt tearing across the line at him.

Williamson did consider playing football in college and grew up in SEC country in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was reportedly offered a scholarship to LSU.

Instead he chose basketball (spurning the Clemson basketball program in the process). He’s averaging 22 points on 68 percent shooting, with 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks per game for Duke.

